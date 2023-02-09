How to watch BYU Basketball at Pepperdine

BYU Basketball is on the road Thursday night to face the Pepperdine Waves in Malibu, California.

The BYU Cougars last played on Saturday, beating Pacific, 81-66. After losing three games in a row, the win over Pacific was their second win in a row. Now BYU is tied (with LMU) for third in the WCC with a conference record of 6-5. Overall, BYU is 16-10. It’s worth noting that the Cougars are just 2-4 in away games.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine is 7-6 at home. The Waves are 8-17 overall and just 1-10 in conference play, though. They got their first league win on Saturday, defeating Portland in a wild 2 OT game, 94-93. That snapped an 11 game losing streak for the Waves.

BYU and Pepperdine did meet once already this season, back on Jan. 14. That matchup at the Marriott Center was won 91-81 by the Cougars. ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives BYU a 70 percent chance of winning.

Here’s how to watch:

Game Date/Time:

Thurs. Feb. 9, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, CA

Game Notes:

Channel:

CBS Sports Network

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Rich Waltz (play-by-play)

Mike O’Donnell (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.