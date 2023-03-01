WCC Basketball Awards: Three BYU Men’s Players Receive Honors

The WCC released the Men’s Basketball All-Conference honors Wednesday morning, and Fousseyni Traore, Dallin Hall, and Spencer Johnson were the three BYU players that received recognition.

Fousseyni Traore was name to the All-WCC second team, Dallin Hall was named to the All-Freshman team, and Spencer Johnson received honorable mention. Drew Timme was Conference Player of the Year for the second consecutive year and shared the award with Santa Clara’s Brandon Podziemski. Randy Bennett won Coach of the Year for the second year in a row as well.

Fouss followed up a stellar freshman year with a sophomore year as one of the best bigs in the conference. He led BYU with 13.5 ppg and 8 rpg while shooting 60% from the field and 76% from the line. Traore had four double doubles in conference play and scored in double digits in BYU’s final 9 regular season games.

Dallin Hall began the year on the bench, but started in 21 of 31 games. He led BYU with 3.2 assists per game and averaged 7.2 points on 41% shooting from the floor and 34.5% from three. He had a season-high 23 points in BYU’s narrow loss to Saint Mary’s in Provo.

Spencer Johnson missed missed a month in non-conference play due to a knee injury, but he was third on the team in scoring with 11.1 ppg while shooting 47% from three.

You can see the entire awards below.