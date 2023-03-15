Jamaal Williams to Sign with New Orleans Saints

After a career year with the Detroit Lions, Jamaal Williams will head to New Orleans and team up with a familiar face. Adam Schefter and Ian Rappaport both reported Wednesday that Jamaal will sign a 3-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

Jamaal will of course reunite with former BYU teammate Taysom Hill in New Orleans. Both players played briefly together for the Green Bay Packers in the 2017 preseason before Taysom was signed by the Saints.

Jamaal had a banner year in 2022, rushing for a career high 1,066 yards and leading the NFL with 17 rushing TDs. Taysom Hill had 11 total TDs of his own in 2022, so the two will form what should be a formidable goal line duo.

Jamaal and Taysom were teammates at BYU from 2012-2016, forming arguably the greatest 1-2 rushing punch in school history. Jamaal will be 28 when the season starts and Taysom 33, so the duo will look to make more noise together for a few more years.