BYU Forward Braeden Moore Enters Transfer Portal

BYU’s first scholarship player hit the transfer portal as forward Braeden Moore entered his name Saturday afternoon. Walk-on Hao Dong went in the portal earlier in the week.

Brigham Young F Braeden Moore has entered the transfer portal. https://t.co/LRTanb7qfk — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) March 18, 2023

The 6-foot-9 forward was a 3-star recruit in the 2022 class and redshirted this past season. Moore had a couple injuries during the season and didn’t have a path for meaningful playing time, so he redshirted in order to preserve eligibility.

Moore was a knockdown shooter out of Donda Academy, which is his best skill at 6-foot-9. Defensive questions limited his role and potential playing time at BYU, so the hope is that Moore can find a good spot at his next landing school.

With Moore gone, BYU now has two open scholarships to fill for next season. Rudi Williams and Gideon George are the two lone seniors leaving the team, and 2021 signee Jake Wahlin will join the team after returning from his LDS mission.

I anticipate one or two other players transferring out. At a minimum, I think BYU adds another big, wing, and guard that can fill more scoring void.

Good luck to Braeden at his next stop!