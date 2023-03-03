How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Portland in the WCC Tournament

BYU Basketball earned itself the 5-seed headed into West Coast Conference Tournament play Friday night. They will face the 8-seeded Portland Pilots for the first time since Dec.

The BYU Cougars lost four games in a row at the end of the season, but snapped the streak with a win over San Francisco in the regular season finale at the Marriott Center. That final game was played on Feb. 25. BYU’s overall record is 17-14 with a 7-9 conference record.

The Portland Pilots now have an overall record of 14-18, after defeating San Diego in the first round of tournament play. The Pilots’ conference record entering the tourney was 5-11. The game with San Diego was close for much of the first half, tied at 35 at halftime, but Portland eventually pulled away (thanks in-part to 19 made three’s) to get the 92-74 win in Las Vegas Thursday night.

BYU and Portland only met up once this season, in BYU’s second game of conference play back on Dec. 31. That game was played at the Marriott Center and the Cougars beat the Pilots, 71-58.

The winner of Friday’s contest advances to play Loyola Marymount on Saturday night. Click here or the full WCC Tourney bracket and to keep up with who/when BYU will play next.

Here’s how to watch BYU and Portland:

Game Date/Time:

Fri. Mar. 3, 7:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Game Notes:

Channel:

BYUtv

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Spencer Linton (play-by-play)

Blaine Fowler (analyst)

Radio Coverage:

Leave any thoughts from before, during, or after the game in the comments below.