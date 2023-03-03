BYU Completes Second Half Comeback Over Portland, Moves on to LMU

After going into the half down 43-30, BYU opened the second half on an 18-2 run and never looked back in a 82-71 win over Portland Friday night in Vegas.

Richie Saunders gave BYU a huge spark off the bench with 18 points and got some help from BYU’s starters in the second half. Fouss ended with 14 points and 9 boards — including 5 offensive boards — and Jaxson Robinson added 14 points and Gideon George 12 points to lead all scorers.

Rebounding was the difference for BYU, with the Cougars out-rebounding the Pilots 46-24 and grabbing 20 offensive rebounds. BYU shot 11-33 from three and held Portland to 9 three pointers one night after the Pilots broke the WCC Tournament record with 19 threes.

BYU has a quick turnaround with a matchup versus 4 seed LMU Saturday night at 7pm PT on ESPN2. BYU split the season series with the Lions, losing by 5 in Los Angeles and winning by 28 in Provo. The winner of that game will draw top seed Saint Mary’s Monday.