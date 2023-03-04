How to watch BYU Basketball vs. Loyola Marymount in the WCC Tournament

BYU Basketball, 5-seed in the West Coast Conference Tournament, has earned the right to play the Loyola Marymount Lions Saturday night.

BYU had a bye entering the tournament, and played its first game Friday night against the Portland Pilots. Despite being down 13 at halftime, BYU came out and played a monster second half, winning by a score of 82-71. BYU now has an 18-14 overall record.

As the 4-seed, Loyola Marymount had a double bye, and has been waiting to see which team they will face in the quarterfinal round. The 19-11 LMU Lions last played on Feb. 25, winning 75-67 at Pepperdine.

BYU and LMU played twice this season, with LMU winning the first game in Los Angeles, and BYU winning the second game in Provo. LMU won 64-59 on Jan. 5, while BYU laid the hurt on LMU on Feb. 2, 89-61.

The winner of Saturday’s quarterfinal gets the chance to play no. 1 seed Saint Mary’s on Monday night in the semis Click here for the full WCC Tournament bracket.

Here’s how to watch BYU and LMU Saturday night:

Game Date/Time:

Sat. Mar. 4, 8:00 p.m. MT

Location:

Orleans Arena, Las Vegas, NV

Channel:

ESPN2

Online Stream:

TV Broadcast Team:

Radio Coverage:

