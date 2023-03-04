BYU Beats LMU, Advances to WCC Tournament Semifinals

After a double-digit comeback versus Portland, BYU lead wire-to-wire in a 73-63 win over LMU Saturday night.

Rudi Williams led BYU with 23 points and 0 turnovers, and got help with 14 points from Spencer Johnson and 13 from Jaxson Robinson. BYU was a little loose with the ball and committed 15 turnovers, but they shot 52% from the floor, 47% from three, and 21-26 (81%) from the foul line. LMU star guard Cam Shelton scored 27 points, but BYU held everyone else in check with the Lions shooting 40% from the floor. 15 offensive rebounds from the Lions and BYU’s turnovers kept LMU in striking distance, but BYU had an answer every time the Lions would make a run.

BYU will have a day off before playing top seed Saint Mary’s Monday night at 6pm PT on ESPN. BYU will be underdogs to the Gaels, but BYU’s confidence should be sky high after two wins in Vegas. BYU will go into the Saint Mary’s game knowing they need just two wins in order to punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.