Where Will Former BYU QB Jaren Hall Get Drafted?

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday, April 27, just over two weeks away.

Jaren Hall put together an impressive career at BYU. Between 2019, 2021 and 2022, he accumulated 6,174 passing yards with an impressive 52-touchdown, 11-interception ratio. He finished his career with a 158.2 passing efficiency rating, which ranks fifth all-time at BYU.

Now, he has his sights set on being the next BYU signal caller to hear his name in the NFL Draft. Zach Wilson began a new era for BYU, becoming the first BYU quarterback to be selected in over a decade. Now, the Cougars may have yet another enter the league.

NFL.com’s draft profile on Hall gives this report:

“An undersized pocket quarterback with unimpressive arm strength, Hall’s field command gives him a shot to make it at the next level. He throws with excellent ball placement to targets on the move and delivers a feathery soft deep ball with accuracy. His lack of drive velocity creates smaller margins for error and his timing needs to be impeccable to beat NFL man coverage. Hall operates with ideal poise from the pocket. He does an adequate job of reading coverages and getting rid of the ball without taking sacks. The size and arm strength will concern some teams, but offenses operating out of heavy play-action with levels-based route concepts could target him as a solid future backup.”

It was easy to see Hall’s athleticism, leadership, and arm accuracy at BYU. However, the NFL is a totally different animal.

Now the question is, does Hall’s skillset translate to success in the NFL? The scouting report is a mixed bag. However, plenty of successful NFL quarterbacks came out of college with questions and doubts.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compares Hall to Gardner Minshew.

Where will Hall be drafted? The opinions vary.

Sporting News: 4th Round, No. 123, Seattle Seahawks

Hall seems like a great fit to back up and learn under Geno Smith in Seattle. Smith was a bust-turned-career-backup for nearly a decade before the Seahawks made him the starter in 2022, when he became a Pro Bowler. Even with a recent extension for Smith, the Seahawks will look at a younger quarterback to build towards the future as well. Hall has the athleticism and maturity to operate Seattle’s QB-friendly system.

Draft Countdown: 5th Round, No. 177, Los Angeles Rams

The Rams are in the midst of turmoil, just one season removed from winning the Super Bowl. Matt Stafford is still in town, but injuries derailed his 2022 campaign. His future is murky at best. As of now, Stafford is the only quarterback on their active roster. They will need to address the quarterback position at some point this offseason either way. Hall in Sean McVay’s system would put him in a great position to magnify his strengths.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid: 6th Round, No. 192, New England Patriots

It certainly wouldn’t hurt if Hall landed on the most successful NFL franchise of the last 20 years with a Hall of Fame head coach in Bill Belichick. Aside from Mac Jones, who has been serviceable but unspectacular, they have Bailey Zappe. He performed well in a pinch last season. Hall could arrive in camp and compete for the backup job with Zappe and push Jones down the line.

Pro Football Network: 6th round, No. 193, Washington Commanders

Washington is one of the more QB-needy teams in the league right now. Sam Howell currently is listed as their top quarterback, despite just 19 career pass attempts. Jacoby Brissett is an experienced veteran that would likely start the season if it began tomorrow. Hall would have a legitimate chance at making the Commanders’ 53-man roster and reunite with college teammate Dax Milne.

My pick: 5th Round, No. 151, Seattle Seahawks

What is a team that currently has a decent veteran quarterback from whom Hall can learn while on the bench, but will also need a new one likely in the next two years? The Seahawks immediately come to mind. The system is similar to the one BYU ran, as it prioritizes a strong run game and puts quarterbacks in positions to be efficient. Hall likely would start as the No. 3 behind Geno Smith as well as Drew Lock. However, given the contract situation of both Smith and Lock, the Seahawks have left the door open for a rookie to come in and compete right away. Either way, the Seahawks can afford to sit Hall and let him learn how to be a pro behind one of the most tried and tested pro quarterbacks in the NFL in Smith in a quarterback-friendly system.