Utah State Linebacker AJ Vongphachanh Commits to BYU

BYU landed one of the best linebackers in the portal as Utah State’s AJ Vongphachanh committed to BYU. He chose the Cougars over other finalists South Carolina, Minnesota, and Washington State.

A 4-year player for the Aggies with over 30 career starts, Vongphachanh has been an impact player for multiple years. He’s coming off a senior season in 2022 where he racked up 101 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 2 sacks. In his career, AJ has 223 tackles, 21 TFLs, and 7.5 sacks.

AJ has one year of eligibility remaining and will be an instant starter and one of the top defensive players. He joins Max Tooley and Ben Bywater as likely starters at linebacker on top of some promising young guys that will provide depth.

AJ joins what is already a nice transfer class for BYU with multiple impact starters. Below are the transfers BYU has added so far, with more to be on the way over the coming weeks and months.

-Kedon Slovis, QB, Pitt

-Aidan Robbins, RB, UNLV

-Zay Bagnah, EDGE, BSU

-Jackson Cravens, DT, BSU

-Will Ferrin, K/P, BSU

-Wyatt Dawe, DL, SUU

-Weylin Lapuaho, OL, USU

-Ian Fitzgerald, OL, MO ST

-Nuu Sellesin, DL, WSU

-Paul Maile, OL, Utah

-Eddie Heckard, CB, WSU

-Crew Wakely, USU

-AJ Vongphachanh, USU