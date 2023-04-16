Washington State Transfer Dishon Jackson Talks BYU visit

Washington State transfer Dishon Jackson recently completed a visit to BYU over the weekend. He posted about the visit on his Instagram.

The 6-foot-10, 250 pounds big man is a bruising interior player that even had success versus BYU, scoring 14 points and grabbing 7 rebounds versus BYU in the NIT.

Dishon told me the below about his visit and recruitment.

“The visit was really good, I learned a lot about the institution and the Mormon culture. BYU’s pitch is a chance to play in the Big 12 and learn from former NBA player mark pope as my head coach. I like the food and the basketball atmosphere and culture they’ve built over the years. The coaching staff is phenomenal and made sure I was taken care of. I plan on going to ASU (Arizona State) and I should make a decision by April 21st.”

Dishon has been in college for three years, playing two seasons at WSU before redshirting this last season due to an undisclosed medical issue. In two seasons, Jackson averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks on 51% shooting. Dishon has three years of eligibility remaining.

Adding Aly Khalifa reduces the need to add Jackson, but BYU is still in the mix for Jackson. He’s had some injury issues over his career, but he is a bruising big that would give some muscle to BYU’s front line and matchup with many of the Big 12 big men.

You can watch highlights of Dishon below.