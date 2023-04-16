Marquette Transfer Keeyan Itejere Talks BYU Visit

I mentioned earlier this week that BYU had two P6 transfers visiting this weekend, and one of those was 6-foot-9 Marquette forward Keeyan Itejere. I talked to Keeyan about his visit and recruitment.

“It was great to visit and see the campus,” Keeyan told me. “The coaches like my athleticism. The program offers a lot of support outside of basketball. The campus and facilities were very nice.”

BYU is one of two final schools he is considering and a decision could happen this coming week.

A member of the 2021 recruiting class, Keeyan was rated as a 3-star prospect out of High School in Knightdale, North Carolina. Itejere initially committed to Texas, but switched his pledge to Marquette after Shaka Smart left Texas and took the Marquette job. Keeyan is LDS and BYU recruited Keeyan some in high school but never offered, instead taking similar prospect Atiki Ally Atiki and signing Jake Wahlin.

Keeyan came into college as an uber athletic 6-foot-9, 190 pound forward that was still very raw in terms of his basketball ability. He redshirted his first season and played in 13 total games for the Big East Champs this last season, totaling 31 minutes and 11 points on 5-5 shooting.

Keeyan has had two years of development at Marquette, and will bring elite athleticism with high upside at whatever school he chooses next. He will be a redshirt sophomore this next season.

He’s also visited Northern Kentucky, and is essentially choosing between a walk-on offer to BYU or a scholarship and a featured role at Northern Kentucky, who is coming off a NCAA appearance after winning the Horizon League Tournament. If Keeyan does choose BYU, I could see him way working his way into BYU’s frontcourt rotation.