BYU Basketball to Play in Wooden Legacy Tournament

BYU has its multi-team event setup for the 2023-2024 season, as Jon Rothstein reports that BYU will play in the 4-team Wooden Legacy along with Arizona State, North Carolina State, and one other team to be determined.

NEWS: Arizona State, BYU, and NC State will headline the 2023 Wooden Legacy in Las Vegas, according to multiple sources.



The 4th team is currently TBD.https://t.co/GyaMr3DTi9 — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 17, 2023

The Wooden Legacy is an ESPN Event that has occurred in Anaheim in previous years, but is moving to Las Vegas beginning in 2023.. The 2022 event occurred on Thanksgiving and Friday while the 2021 event happened on the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is a 4-team event where where each team plays two games and a champion is crowned. All games appear on ESPN Networks.

BYU is scheduled to play a home game versus San Diego State, a road game at Utah, and 18 Big 12 Conference games, so adding two quality opponents on top of that in the Wooden Legacy gives BYU enough quality non-conference opponents for their first year in the Big 12 if they decide to fill out the rest of the schedule with “buy games”. If 18 Big 12 non-conference games is the number, BYU has 13 non-conference games to fill. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a solid non-conference game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, or another neutral site game that is part of a neutral site series with the Delta Center.

Arizona State finished the year 55 in KenPom and NC State finished the year 52, so they will both likely be Quad One or Quad Two games for BYU; BYU will play at least one of the two teams.