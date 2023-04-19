4-Star 2024 Forward Isaac Davis Commits to BYU

BYU hoops landed its first commitment of the 2024 class as 4-Star forward Isaac Davis announced his commitment to BYU Wednesday afternoon. Isaac is currently a high school junior and is expected to join BYU for the 2024-2025 season.

A consensus 4-Star recruit by 247 Sports, Rivals, and ESPN, the Idaho Falls native chose BYU over other finalists Oklahoma, Washington State, VCU, and UNLV. According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he is the eighth highest rated recruit to commit to BYU in the recruiting rankings era. 247 Sports ranks him at the #94 rated recruit in the 2024 class and Rivals has him at #81.

A 6-foot-6 or 7 (depending on who you ask) power forward, Isaac Davis is an elite athlete with upside to be a foundational piece for BYU. The easy comp is Yoeli Childs since they are similar size. Yoeli had better skills around the basket at the same age, but Isaac is a better athlete. Isaac’s athleticism will allow him to contribute right away as a rebounder on both ends of the floor. He has a tremendous motor and strength for his age, so rebounding and hustle plays should allow Isaac to play early on. He’s showed well offensively on the AAU circuit, and his offensive game will only continue to refine as he develops. Isaac has range out to the three-point and that will improve as he gets game experience. One underrated part of Isaac’s game is his passing — he has good instincts and decision making as a point forward. His athleticism and physicality is what sticks out most, but the decision making part of his game is what separates him from just strictly an athlete.

Being 6-foot-6 could cause some challenges for Isaac at the four spot, but his movement laterally and vertically will allow him to play against bigger players, guard 1-4 and even the five spot in certain lineups, and cause mismatches on the offensive end when guarded by less athletic players. Isaac’s combination of size and athleticism jumps off the page and will allow him to compete physically in the Big 12. Going from Idaho to the Big 12 will be a huge leap, so it could take at least a year for Isaac to make a real impact. Don’t be fooled by the fact Isaac prepped in Idaho — he has the body, athleticism, and skill to play at the highest level. I could easily see Isaac blowing up this summer in the AAU circuit and seeing his recruiting ranking rise higher.

Davis is not expected to go on a mission, so he’ll join Collin Chandler as incoming freshmen on next year’s team. BYU is also pursuing 2024 recruits Brody Kozlowski and Malick Diallo, among others, who could also join BYU for the 2024 season.

You can watch highlights from Isaac below.