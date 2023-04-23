Weber State OL Transfer Jake Eichorn Commits to BYU

BYU added its fifth offensive lineman from the transfer portal this offseason as Weber State lineman Jake Eichorn announced his commitment to BYU.

The Beaver, Utah native committed to BYU over offers from Washington State, Utah State, Nevada, Wyoming, San Diego State, Liberty, and others. Listed at 6-5 and 285 pounds, Eichorn redshirted his first season before playing in 12 games for the Wildcats this past season as a redshirt freshman. His Weber State bio says he started “several” games along the offensive line. Eichorn is a versatile athlete, earning All-State basketball honors in high school and a multi-year baseball player. He Eddie Heckard and Nuu Sellesin as former Weber State players that have follwed Jay Hill to BYU

Eichorn adds to an already deep offensive line transfer class that includes Oklahoma State tackle Caleb Etienne, Utah’s Paul Maile, Utah State’s Weylin Lapuaho, and Missouri State’s Ian Fitzgerald. All five players were starters last season.

Eichorn likely won’t start next season, but he is a nice depth piece that can play guard or tackle and has three years of eligibility remaining. With returnees Kingsley Suamataia, Connor Pay, Lisala Tai, Brayden Keim and others, offensive line is looking like the deepest position group on the team.