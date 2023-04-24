BYU Basketball Recruiting Notebook, 4/24

Despite not landing Steven Ashworth, it was a positive few days for BYU hoops last week. BYU landed Charlotte big man transfer Aly Khalifa on Sunday the 17th and three days later landed 2024 forward Isaac Davis. Khalifa is rated a 4-star transfer by 247 Sports and Davis is a consensus 4-star recruit.

BYU is still looking to add guys to next year’s team, and my prediction is that BYU adds two more scholarship players. One scholarship is currently available, but another scholarship will find its way open.

Below are some of the guys I’m keeping an eye on.

Dawson Baker

The UC Irvine guard completed his visit to BYU last Friday. I spoke with Dawson about his visit in this piece. Dawson has visited Utah State and BYU and is slated to visit Boise State and Utah this week. By all accounts from Dawson’s and BYU’s end, his visit to Provo went well. BYU is looking to add another guard that can give some scoring punch, and Dawson fits that mold. He is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard that can also handle the ball. He averaged 15 points last season and double-figures in all three of his college seasons. All four schools have a shot to get Dawson, but if I were to give my opinion, I think BYU and Boise State are the two most likely spots. Dawson is LDS and BYU would give him a sizable role on a team going into the Big 12. Boise State doesn’t lose much from a team that made the NCAA Tournament, and Dawson would slide right into a prominent role for the Broncos team that has a shot to make the tourney again.

I’d expect a decision from Dawson sometime next week.

Simas Lukosius

Lukosius visited BYU last week, as first reported by Jake Hatch. He wrapped up the BYU visit Wednesday and visited Cincinnati after. This appears to be down to Oklahoma State, BYU, and Cincinnati.

Butler transfer forward Simas Lukosius will arrive in Cincinnati tomorrow to begin his official visit. Lukosius has already completed trips to Oklahoma State and BYU with the #Bearcats believed to be his final official visit destination. Stay tuned to @BearcatJournal for details — Chad Brendel (@ChadBrendel) April 19, 2023

BYU has a pre-existing relationship with Lukosius. Coaches recruited him a bit before he went to Butler, and again last year when he entered the transfer portal before returning to Butler. He would be an immediate starter for BYU and arguably the best player.

I’ve seen people peg Simas as a guard, but he’s primarily a wing and four man. At 6-foot-7, he started at the four spot for Butler most of last season and played some three. His shooting and ability to attack off the dribble cause mismatches on the offensive end when he plays the four. He can also play the three comfortably as well. Simas was one of Butler’s top players, averaging 11.6 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists on 43% shooting from the floor and 38% from three. Simas is a knockdown shooter and hit 59 threes last season, but he is a multi-faceted scorer — 50% of his field goal attempts were behind the arc and he can get to and finish at the rim. According to College Basketball scouting, 29% of Simas’ field goal attempts came at the rim. He was second on the Bulldogs in scoring and led the team in assists.

The Athletic ranks Lukosius as the 7th best transfer available right now, and ESPN has him 49th overall.

This isn’t an either/or with Simas and Dawson or another guard — BYU would love to add Simas and another guard. Neither would impact the other too much. Simas would pair well on the floor with BYU’s other big men since he can move well enough to guard fours.

I don’t have a read on which way he is leaning, but expect a decision to come this week.

Dishon Jackson

The Washington State big man visited BYU just over a week ago, and at this point I don’t see BYU adding Dishon. If Aly Khalifa went to Florida I believe Dishon would have committed to BYU, but Aly probably dissuaded Dishon some and BYU doesn’t really need another guy that can only play the 5 — the next frontcourt player would ideally be someone who can move better laterally to pair with Fouss or Aly. Dishon initially had a April 21 decision date but moved that back as he looks at other schools.

Other Players to Watch