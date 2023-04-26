Gonzaga Guard Dominick Harris to Visit BYU

Gonzaga guard Dominick Harris is set to visit BYU, sources close to Dominick and BYU tell me. Dates haven’t been finalized but Harris is planning to visit BYU in the next week.

A former top 75 recruit and 4-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Harris has been at Gonzaga for three seasons. Harris played in 25 games for the Zags as a true freshman during Gonzaga’s run to the national championship, averaging 3 points on 39% shooting from three in 7 minutes per game. He redshirted his sophomore season after a foot injury kept him the year, and played sparingly in 13 games this past season. With the free COVID year and redshirt season, Harris still has three years of eligibility remaining.

Harris has reportedly grown to 6-foot-4, 195 pounds and can play either guard spot. Before his foot surgery that cost him his sophomore year, The Slipper Still Fits wrote that Harris was expected to make a big jump after a promising freshman year.

“Harris has a tantalizing array of tools in his skillset. He reads the pick and roll well, can toggle through the gears when attacking downhill to put a lot of stress on the defense, is comfortable both playing off the ball or running the offense, and has the strength and aggressiveness to finish through traffic. On the defensive end, he has the physical ability and aggressiveness to be a menace. In fact, Brian Michaelson identified Harris as capable of being Gonzaga’s best on-ball defender in the season ahead if he just commits to it. Embracing that challenge is the best and most direct route available for Harris to significantly increase his minutes as a sophomore while filling a major need for the Zags.”

A source close to Harris told me that he is considering other schools in the Big 12, ACC, PAC-12, WCC, and MWC. Mark Pope has some history courting Harris. Pope met Harris in person back when Pope was the UVU Head Coach.

2020 Dominick Harris had UNLV & Utah Valley in to see him today! #WCE #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/NRWdnOtXZ7 — Justin Downer (@CoachJDowner) September 12, 2017

BYU will add at least one and maybe two guards/wing this transfer cycle. Harris has yet to breakthrough in his college career, but he has the talent to make an impact at his next stop. Hard to know for sure how Harris will perform at his next school, but the portal is full of former highly recruited kids that didn’t have huge impacts at their first stops and had a big impact at their second school.

Harris is different than the anonymous recruit I wrote about Monday that is scheduled to visit BYU this week. Dawson Baker has also visited BYU and could make a decision in the next week.