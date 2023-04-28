Samford Guard Ques Glover Visits BYU

BYU is currently hosting a transfer as Samford guard Ques Glover arrived in Provo Wednesday night for his official visit. He posted about the visit on his IG story Friday morning. Glover is the mystery player I alluded to in my 4/24 recruiting notebook. He has taken visits to SMU, Ole Miss, and has other P6 schools courting him. Glover has one year of eligibility remaining.

A 6-foot point guard, Glover has been one of the top mid-major guards the last couple seasons. Glover averaged 19.2 points and 4.4 assists on 47% shooting as a junior in 2021-2022, which earned him All-SoCon First team honors. He partially tore his meniscus as a senior this past season in late November which caused him to miss nearly two months, but he still played 19 games and averaged 14.7 points on 48% shooting. Glover received Second Team All-SoCon honors despite missing the first month of conference play. He played his first two seasons at Florida, where he was averaged 4.4 points as a freshman and 2.5 points as a sophomore in 51 total games.

Glover is a lightning quick point guard who does most of his damage attacking the rim off ball screens or in isolations. He is a three level scorer that has shot more twos and free throws than threes during his career. He shot 32-104 (31%) from three as a junior, but upped his three-point efficiency last season to 38%. Only 24% of his field goal attempts the last two years have been from three, so Glover provides BYU with a much-needed scorer that can create his own shot off the dribble and get to the basket. He’s averaged 5 free throw attempts per game the last two seasons and shoots 81% from the foul line.

Passing wise, Glover was 26th nationally as a junior in assist rate. His turnover rate that season was 15.9% which was better than any BYU player last season. His turnover rate did increase as a senior, so BYU would need Ques to be closer to his junior year when he was healthy for the whole season.

If BYU is able to land Glover, I anticipate him being BYU’s starting point guard and immediately one of BYU’s top players. He can play alongside any of BYU’s guards and gives BYU a “bucket getter”, something BYU hasn’t had enough of these last few season. Glover didn’t play in enough games last season to qualify in KemPom ranks, but as a junior he was top 20 nationally in usage rate and shot 47% from the field, which is impressive considering the usage he had. Big man Aly Khalifa is a great passer as well, so having Glover and Khalifa on the roster should improve the quality of looks everyone else on the roster gets.

Glover has an 88 transfer rating from 247 Sports, making him a high 3-star transfer and the 146th-rated player in 247’s transfer rankings. Aly Khalifa received a 90 rating, which translates to a 4-star and #96 player in 247’s rankings.

BYU has hosted Dawson Baker on a visit last week and is scheduled to host Gonzaga transfer Dominick Harris next week.

