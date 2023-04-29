BYU OL Blake Freeland Drafted by Indianapolis Colts in Fourth Round

BYU’s first player in the 2023 NFL Draft is off the board as Blake Freeland was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts with the 106 overall pick in the fourth round.

Nice addition to the O-line.

A 4-year starter for BYU, Freeland was a high school quarterback who developed at offensive tackle. Freeland began his career at right tackle opposite of Panthers lineman Brady Christensen, and moved to left tackle before the 2021 season where he started all 26 games the next two seasons for the Cougars. He earned Third Team AP All-American honors his senior year.

At 6-foot-8 and 302 pounds, Freeland is one of the best offensive line athletes in the draft. He set a combine record for an offensive lineman with a 37-inch vertical leap and clocked a 4.98 time in the 40-yard dash. His background as a high school quarterback and all-state basketball player is unsurprising considering his athleticism.

Freeland is an excellent pass blocker, ranking as the only college lineman with a 90+ pass blocking grade the last two seasons. He’ll need to improve his run blocking in the NFL, as his height sometimes limits him from getting adequate leverage.

Only OL with 90+ pass block grades in each of the past two seasons:



Blake Freeland, BYU

Good luck to Blake in Indianapolis!