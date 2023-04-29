BYU QB Jaren Hall Drafted By Minnesota Vikings in Fifth Round

BYU QB Jaren Hall was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings with 164 overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Jaren has been BYU’s starting QB the last two seasons after taking over for Zach Wilson and started 24 games in his career, amassing 6,174 pass yards, 52 passing TDs, 798 rushing yards, and 9 rushing TDs with a 65% completion percentage and 9 interceptions. He battled through a shoulder injury he suffered in the Utah State game this year, but he started in every game during the regular season. He missed the bowl game after suffering an ankle injury late in the regular season finale versus Stanford.

A member of Head Coach Kalani Sitake’s first recruiting class in 2016, Jaren Hall was in the program the last five seasons after serving a LDS mission. He redshirted in 2018, appeared in 7 games in 2019 (starting 2), missed the 2020 COVID season due to injury, and has been BYU’s starter the last two years.

At 6-foot and 207 pounds Jaren is a little undersized, but his mobility and accuracy help overcome that. Despite his athleticism, Jaren is primarily a pocket passer first that can use his legs when needed. He repeatedly made accurate sideline throws throughout his career and rarely turned the ball over in his career with a nearly 6:1 TD to interception ratio. Jaren turned 25 this past March and is married with a child, so he’ll bring a mature presence and can fit in as a starter or backup.

Good luck to Jaren!