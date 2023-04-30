BYU WR Kody Epps Enters Transfer Portal

BYU football got a blow in the last day of the spring transfer portal window as wide receiver Kody Epps put his name in the portal, according to multiple reports.

BYU WR Kody Epps has entered the transfer portal, @247SportsPortal has learned. He had 39 catches for 459 yards and 6 TDs last season. https://t.co/znWhQyeKvx — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) May 1, 2023

Epps was arguably BYU’s best returning skill player. He had a breakout season in his third year in the program, totaling 39 catches for 459 yards and 6 TDs. Epps played in 8 games before missing the final 5 after suffering an injury versus Liberty.

BYU will surely try to get Epps to stick around and NIL money may come to the table now that he is in the portal, but it is rare (though not unheard of, as seen by Lauren Gustin) to see a player return after hitting the portal. Epps on paper had every opportunity to be BYU’s top receiver entering the Big 12. The Southern California will surely have a slew of options from other schools.

If Epps does indeed go elsewhere, BYU will rely on Keanu Hill, Chase Roberts, and Isaac Rex as the top returning pass catchers. BYU is active in the transfer portal and will likely add at least two receivers.