BYU Makes Final 3 for Texas A&M CC Transfer Trey Tennyson

BYU made made the cut for a talented guard as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi transfer Trevian Tennyson included BYU in his final three along with TCU and Western Kentucky.

TAMUCC transfer Trey Tennyson tells me he has cut his list to 3️⃣:



BYU

TCU

Western Kentucky



He averaged 15.7 points, 2.3 rebounds & 1.2 assists while shooting 40% from three pic.twitter.com/qVUjpugsDE — Tobias Bass (@tobias_bass) April 9, 2023

The 6-foot-4 guard was Southland All-Conference Second-Team for the Southland Champs, averaging 15.7 points on 44% shooting from the field, 40% from deep, and 89% from the foul line. Tennyson set a school record with 100 made threes this season. The 100 made threes were good for 18th nationally. He had 20 points versus Alabama in the NCAA Tournament. Trey followed up a stellar senior season with a junior season where he averaged 12 points on 37% shooting from deep and was named Third-Team All-Conference. He played his sophomore year at the JUCO level and his freshman year at D1 Central Connecticut, where he shot 43% from deep. Trey is a versatile shooter with the ability to score off the dribble or catch-and-shoot. He has 197 made threes in three seasons at the Division 1 level.

TCU on paper appears to be the favorite for Trey. Trey is from Arlington and just completed a visit to TCU this weekend. BYU is working to finalize an official visit with Trey — I will update once I hear of dates.

BYU will add a big this transfer cycle (they just completed an official visit with Charlotte transfer Aly Khalifa) and is in heavy pursuit of Steven Ashworth. I know of two frontcourt players scheduled to take official visits this next week. In addition to a big man, I can see BYU adding two backcourt players or one backcourt and one wing player this transfer cycle to give the team more scoring punch.

