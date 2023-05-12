Colorado Running Back Transfer Deion Smith Commits to BYU

BYU added some more offensive firepower as Colorado running back Deion Smith announced his commitment to BYU. Smith was the Buffaloes leading rusher last season.

Smith entered the transfer poral April 24 and committed to BYU after a visit to Provo. Smith has rushed for 653 yards and 4 TDs over three seasons for the Buffs, including a team high 393 yards last season to go along with 2 TDs. His best game came against Arizona State, where he rushed for 111 yards and 1 touchdown on 24 carries.

At 6-foot and 190 pounds, the Houston, Texas native has been with Colorado for 5 seasons. He redshirted in 2018 and missed the entire 2020 season due to a knee injury. Smith should have one year of eligibility remaining as a sixth year senior this season. He was a 3-star prospect in the 2018 class and chose Colorado over offers from Notre Dame, Utah, Boston College, Boise State, Indiana, Iowa State, Northwestern, UCLA, Tulane, and several others.

Smith is more of a shifty back and will pair well with UNLV transfer Aidan Robbins, who is more of a power back. Robbins joins other BYU running backs Hinckley Ropati, Miles Davis, and incoming freshman LJ Martin to give BYU a deep backfield.

You can watch highlights of Deion below.