UConn WR Keelan Marion Commits to BYU

BYU added its second wide receiver transfer this class as UConn transfer Keelan Marion announced his commitment to BYU. Marion committed to East Carolina last week, but recently decommitted and settled on BYU after taking a visit to Provo.

PROVO LETS GET IT! pic.twitter.com/RgVcgIFYt7 — Keelan Marion (@keelanmarion1) May 18, 2023

The 6-foot, 200 pounds receiver was UConn’s leading receiver as a freshman in 2021, totaling 474 yards and 5 touchdowns on 28 receptions. His best game came at Vanderbilt, when he tallied 4 receptions for 102 yards and 1 touchdown. Marion caught only 4 passes this past season after suffering a broken collarbone in the season opener versus Utah State that limited him to just five game appearances. Marion has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Marion joins Eastern Michigan WR transfer Darrius Lassiter as BYU’s other transfer portal WR addition. The duo helps shore up BYU’s WR depth and gives BYU five wide receivers with proven college experience. Lassiter and Marion join returnees Kody Epps, Chase Roberts, and Keanu Hill as experienced college wideouts with proven production. Isaac Rex is the obvious number one target at tight end to go along with incoming 2023 freshmen Jackson Bowers and Josiah Phillips, speedster Parker Kingston, and others give BYU a solid pass-catching group heading into the Big 12.

You can watch a couple highlights of Marion below.

Keelan says GIVE ME THAT!



Krajewski to Marion gets this back to a one-point game. pic.twitter.com/Ti95Tt6jIV — UConn Football (@UConnFootball) October 3, 2021