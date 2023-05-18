Report: BYU Basketball to Play Fresno State in Salt Lake City

BYU Basketball’s non-conference schedule has another piece as the Cougars will play Fresno State at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, according to college hoops scheduling czar Rocco Miller. The date is set for Friday, December 1.

The Bulldogs are coming off an 11-20 season and 148 finish in the NET rankings. This could be a Quad Two game if the Bulldogs crack the top 100 in NET.

BYU has played at least one game in the Jazz’s arena every year since the 2007-2008 season. The most recent came to South Dakota last December, where BYU suffered an embarrassing one-point loss to the Coyotes.

With the addition of Fresno State, we now know 8 of the 13 of BYU’s non-conference games. BYU has 5 games left to fill, with all or the majority likely coming as “buy” games. BYU will play 18 Big 12 conference games.

11/10 — San Diego State (Home)

11/18 — Morgan State (Home)

11/23 & 11/24 — Vegas Showdown, two games among ASU, NC State, and Vanderbilt

12/1 — vs Fresno State (SLC)

12/9 — at Utah (Road)

12/16 — Georgia State (Home)

Early December — Evansville (Home)