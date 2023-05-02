Eastern Michigan WR Darius Lassiter Commits to BYU

After Kody Epps entered the transfer portal Sunday evening, BYU got a WR commit as Eastern Michigan transfer Darius Lassiter announced his commitment to BYU. Darius committed after taking an official visit to BYU this past weekend.

After starting his career at the JUCO ranks, Lassiter had a productive first season at the D1 level in 2022. Lassiter finished the year with 40 receptions for 471 yards and 4 TDs in 11 games. His best performances were a 104-yard receiving outing versus Western Michigan and 108 yards with 2 TDs versus San Jose State in EMU’s Potato Bowl win.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Lassiter should immediately step in right away as one of BYU’s top three wideout options with Keanu Hill and Chase Roberts. BYU needs wideouts, especially after the departure of Epps, and Lassiter is proven college wideout that should be part of BYU’s main core at receiver. I would anticipate BYU adds another wideout or two in the transfer portal.

Darrius has good football bloodlines. His dad Kwamie was a 10-year NFL veteran at safety who holds the NFL record with four interceptions in a game. He tragically died in 2019 of a heart attack. Darius’s brother Kwamie II was an All-Big 12 WR at Kansas and signed an UDFA free agent contract with the Bengals last offseason, making the active roster in late November.

You can watch highlights of Darius below.