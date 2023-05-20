Weber State Cornerback Kamden Garrett Signs with BYU

Another cornerback followed Jay Hill from Weber State as Kamden Garrett signed with BYU Saturday morning.

The 5-foot-11, 175 pounds played in 37 games over four years with the Wildcats and was named All-Big Sky Honorable Mention last season as a junior. Garrett played in all 13 games for the Wildcats last season, totaling 26 tackles and 6 pass breakups. He has 75 tackles and 14 pass breakups in his career. Garrett has one year of eligibility remaining.

Garrett joins Weber State All-American cornerback Eddie Heckard as the other defensive back to follow Jay Hill from Ogden. Those two join returnees Jakob Robinson, Caleb Christensen, and JUCO transfer Jaylen Dunlap as players that are expected to be BYU’s top corners.

Garrett has played in Jay Hill’s system for four years and brings years of college experience that should make him one of BYU’s top contributors in the cornerback room. Going from the FCS level to the Big 12 is a big jump, and Garrett at a minimum will provide depth to BYU’s defensive backfield He doesn’t come with the accolades Eddie Heckard has, but he is an experienced corner that has produced in Jay Hill’s system.