Early Week One Betting Lines Released for BYU vs Sam Houston and Big 12 Teams

As of this publishing, we are 101 days from BYU’s season opener Saturday, September 2 versus Sam Houston. Various sports books have released week one odds, and the consensus is BYU as right around an early 24-point favorite over the Sam Houston Bearkats. Caesars Sportsbook opened with BYU as a 24-point favorite and DraftKings has BYU at 23.5.

This will mark BYU’s first game as a Big 12 member, but Sam Houston is also making a jump. After years as a FCS member, the Bearkats will join the FBS ranks and Conference USA this upcoming season. Sam Houston is coming off a 5-4 season that included a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M in the season opener. BYU is reportedly paying Sam Houston $1.2M to come to Provo.

Below are the DraftKings Odds for Big 12 week one games. FBS vs FCS games are not published. West Virginia is the lone week one underdog.