Early Week One Betting Lines Released for BYU vs Sam Houston and Big 12 Teams

As of this publishing, we are 101 days from BYU’s season opener Saturday, September 2 versus Sam Houston. Various sports books have released week one odds, and the consensus is BYU as right around an early 24-point favorite over the Sam Houston Bearkats. Caesars Sportsbook opened with BYU as a 24-point favorite and DraftKings has BYU at 23.5.
This will mark BYU’s first game as a Big 12 member, but Sam Houston is also making a jump. After years as a FCS member, the Bearkats will join the FBS ranks and Conference USA this upcoming season. Sam Houston is coming off a 5-4 season that included a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M in the season opener. BYU is reportedly paying Sam Houston $1.2M to come to Provo.
Below are the DraftKings Odds for Big 12 week one games. FBS vs FCS games are not published. West Virginia is the lone week one underdog.
- Baylor -24 vs Texas State
- BYU -23.5 vs Sam Houston
- Houston -2 vs UTSA
- Oklahoma -33.5 vs Arkansas State
- Texas -34.5 vs Rice
- Texas Tech -14 at Wyoming
- TCU -20.5 vs West Virginia
- West Virginia +18.5 at Penn State
- UCF -31.5 vs Kent State
