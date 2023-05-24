 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Early Week One Betting Lines Released for BYU vs Sam Houston and Big 12 Teams

Early week one lines have been released.

By Robby McCombs
/ new
NCAA Football: Brigham Young at Utah State Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

As of this publishing, we are 101 days from BYU’s season opener Saturday, September 2 versus Sam Houston. Various sports books have released week one odds, and the consensus is BYU as right around an early 24-point favorite over the Sam Houston Bearkats. Caesars Sportsbook opened with BYU as a 24-point favorite and DraftKings has BYU at 23.5.

This will mark BYU’s first game as a Big 12 member, but Sam Houston is also making a jump. After years as a FCS member, the Bearkats will join the FBS ranks and Conference USA this upcoming season. Sam Houston is coming off a 5-4 season that included a 31-0 loss to Texas A&M in the season opener. BYU is reportedly paying Sam Houston $1.2M to come to Provo.

Below are the DraftKings Odds for Big 12 week one games. FBS vs FCS games are not published. West Virginia is the lone week one underdog.

  • Baylor -24 vs Texas State
  • BYU -23.5 vs Sam Houston
  • Houston -2 vs UTSA
  • Oklahoma -33.5 vs Arkansas State
  • Texas -34.5 vs Rice
  • Texas Tech -14 at Wyoming
  • TCU -20.5 vs West Virginia
  • West Virginia +18.5 at Penn State
  • UCF -31.5 vs Kent State

More From Vanquish The Foe

Loading comments...