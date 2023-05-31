Broadcast Plans Set For 4 BYU Football Games

ESPN and FOX announced their broadcast plans for the beginning of the 2023 college football season, meaning we know the game time and channel for four of BYU’s September games. Details are below and in the Big 12 release.

BYU vs Sam Houston, 9/2 — 8:15MT, FS1

BYU vs SUU, 9/9 — 1:00 MT, ESPN Plus

BYU at Arkansas 9/16 — 5:30 MT, ESPN2

BYU vs Cincinnati, 9/29 (Friday) — 8:15 MT, ESPN

The remaining games’ broadcasts will be finalized 12 or 6 days out. BYU vs Sam Houston on network TV and not on ESPN plus is a win, and will allow BYU to kick off its Big 12 tenure under the lights on FS1. SUU on ESPN plus isn’t a surprise and essentially replaces the annual BYUtv game. Cincinnati on General Conference weekend will be BYU’s Big 12 home opener.

BYU’s Big 12 opener at Kansas is subject to the 12-day selection window and will be announced Monday, September 11. Below is BYU’s full 2023 schedule.