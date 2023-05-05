Jaren Hall Q&A With Minnesota Vikings Expert

Former BYU QB, Jaren Hall, became the second QB drafted under Kalani Sitake and the twelfth QB overall selected out of BYU in the NFL Draft.

The Minnesota Vikings selected Hall with the 164th pick in the fifth round of the draft. He was the twelfth quarterback taken off the board this year.

We spoke with Tyler Forness, managing editor of The Vikings Wire at USA Today, to get his perspective of Jaren Hall and his future with the Vikings.

What were traits you saw from Jaren Hall at BYU that made him an appealing prospect for an NFL QB?

His athleticism to make plays outside of structure, the ability to make every throw, and he understands how to run a modern NFL offense.

What are some areas of his game you think he will need to develop more in the NFL to have success?

I think the biggest thing for Hall is that he needs to be a better decision-maker. He gets a little to reckless with the football. Make smarter decisions and that will make a massive difference for you.

How do you view the Minnesota QB room with Hall now in the fold?

I think there is hope for the future. This team has been so hesitant to bring in any young quarterback, but Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell were brought in to find that player.

Hall has real upside and the modern-day athleticism that you want from today’s NFL quarterback. There are still a lot of question marks surrounding the Vikings’ quarterback room, but it’s in a better place.

Speaking of Kevin O’Connell, he and Vikings offensive coordinator Wes Phillips both played QB and have experience coaching QBs. How do you think having that offensive coaching duo will help Hall in Minnesota?

I think it will be of great benefit to Hall. Someone once told me that the best coaches usually aren’t the ones who had the most talent, but the ones who had to work hardest to maximize what they had.

Things weren’t easy for them, so they can relate better. I think those experiences with both O’Connell and Phillips will be of great benefit to Hall.

Eleven quarterbacks were selected before Jaren Hall. We’re you surprised he took so long to be selected?

I am and I’m not. You can certainly see the talent that he has, but his age being 25 years old, inconsistency with his accuracy, and his size definitely were big factors in pushing him down.

Do you view Hall as someone who can take over for Kirk Cousins after this season, assuming the Vikings move on?

I think it’s a fluid situation. The talent and the ability to thrive in this offense are there, but it’s about the inconsistencies with his accuracy paired with the injury history he has leaving that a major question mark.

Lastly, when you think of Jaren Hall, is there a play that sticks out to you in your mind over all others?

It was the second or third game of the 2022 season, against Baylor. It was late in the second quarter and the ball was on the far right hash. Hall threw a fade route to the far pylon and it ended up being a touchdown to I believe Chase Roberts.

The ability to drop the ball in a bucket is excellent and it’s all over his tape. That throw was something else though. It had an extra level of moxie to it.

Cougar fans will remember this one well.