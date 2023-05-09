 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BYU Guard Tanner Toolson Enters Transfer Portal

By Robby McCombs
Western Oregon v Brigham Young Photo by Chris Gardner/ Getty Images

BYU’s second scholarship player entered the transfer portal as guard Tanner Toolson put his name in Tuesday evening, according to Verbal Commits. He follows Braeden Moore and walk-on Hao Dong as BYU players that have entered the portal. The transfer portal window for undergraduate transfers to enter closes May 11.

The 6-foot-5 freshman guard appeared in six games for the Cougars, scoring 21 total points and hitting four threes. Toolson returned from his mission over the summer with a lower leg injury and never quite fully recovered. He appeared in his last game December 20 and missed the rest of the season due to injury.

A late bloomer in high school, Toolson was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Washington by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association after a breakout senior season. The 6-foot-5 guard led Union HS to a 27-1 record and averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists. Toolson started his high school career as a 5-foot-6 freshman, was on the JV team as a sophomore, became an All-Region player as junior, and then really came onto the recruiting scene during his senior year. Toolson was primarily a slashing guard before developing a reliable three-point shot as a senior.

With the departure of Tanner Toolson, BYU should be operating with one available scholarship as I outlined Monday. I expect coaches to target a frontcourt player with the final spot.

Toolson is the son of former BYU player Andy Toolson. Good luck to Tanner at his next stop!

