BYU Guard Tanner Toolson Enters Transfer Portal

BYU’s second scholarship player entered the transfer portal as guard Tanner Toolson put his name in Tuesday evening, according to Verbal Commits. He follows Braeden Moore and walk-on Hao Dong as BYU players that have entered the portal. The transfer portal window for undergraduate transfers to enter closes May 11.

The 6-foot-5 freshman guard appeared in six games for the Cougars, scoring 21 total points and hitting four threes. Toolson returned from his mission over the summer with a lower leg injury and never quite fully recovered. He appeared in his last game December 20 and missed the rest of the season due to injury.

A late bloomer in high school, Toolson was named Mr. Basketball for the state of Washington by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association after a breakout senior season. The 6-foot-5 guard led Union HS to a 27-1 record and averaged 23 points, 8.5 rebounds and three assists. Toolson started his high school career as a 5-foot-6 freshman, was on the JV team as a sophomore, became an All-Region player as junior, and then really came onto the recruiting scene during his senior year. Toolson was primarily a slashing guard before developing a reliable three-point shot as a senior.

With the departure of Tanner Toolson, BYU should be operating with one available scholarship as I outlined Monday. I expect coaches to target a frontcourt player with the final spot.

Toolson is the son of former BYU player Andy Toolson. Good luck to Tanner at his next stop!