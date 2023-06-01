2024 Guard Brooks Bahr Talks BYU Offer

BYU offered one of the top LDS players in the 2024 class as Brooks Bahr received an offer from BYU Thursday morning.

After a great visit and conversation with @CoachMarkPope and @Cody_Fueger I’m blessed to receive an offer from BYU pic.twitter.com/LXthnefRPe — Brooks Bahr (@BrooksBahr3) June 1, 2023

A 6-foot-4 combo guard out of Keller, Texas, Brooks is a 3-star prospect according the 247 Sports and the 216th-rated recruit in the country. He has offers from over 20+ schools, including Wake Forest, Northwestern, Harvard, Yale, Utah State, Colorado State, Rice, Tulsa, Santa Clara, and several others.

Brooks talked about his BYU offer and recruitment to me. The offer came after Brooks stopped by BYU twice in the past week.

“The (BYU) offer means everything. Getting the opportunity to play for a team I grew up watching and dreaming to play for. The visit was awesome. Got to talk to the entire coaching staff, sit down with them and breakdown my game and how I would fit in, check out all of the facilities and have a great sit down talk with Coach Pope. I have great relationships with the entire staff, especially coach Fueger who has been my main recruiter. Really enjoyed getting to spend time with Coach Pope and get to know him. Definitely gonna take an official visit soon. I plan on going on a mission.”

Bahr is a lefty guard who excels at getting to the rim and finding open teammates. He can hit the three ball at a high clip, but I really like his ability to create space and angles driving to the hoop. According to Max Preps, Brooks averaged 21.3 points, 5.7 boards, 3.7 assists and 2.8 steals on 56% shooting from the field and 38% from deep for Keller HS this past season.

2024 is shaping up to be an important class for BYU. 4-Star foward Isaac Davis has already committed, and BYU is pursuing other in-state prospects Malick Diallo and Brody Kozlowski. Brooks is the one player of the group who I anticipate going a mission, meaning others would join BYU next season.

You can watch highlights of Brooks below.