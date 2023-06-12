2024 QB Enoch Watson Talks Commitment to BYU

2024 QB, Enoch Watson, announced via social media his commitment to BYU on Sunday evening.

The Arizona recruit received an offer from the Cougars in May. BYU was his first division one offer. Watson made quick work of his decision taking less than a month to decide that Provo is the place he wants to be. He was also in contact with Oregon St, UConn, and Northern Arizona.

When asked if he wanted to be committed before he started his senior year he said, “Yeah, definitely. After the first couple weeks of summer there was no reason to wait. I just wanted to know where I was going early on and focus on my team.”

Watson played his sophomore and junior seasons at Coconino High School in Flagstaff, Arizona. There he was unable to showcase his abilities as a passer as he would have liked because of the run heavy offense he was part of. In his junior season the team had just 95 passing attempts to 382 rushing attempts. Not the best offense to be in to be noticed as a quarterback.

However, Watson has impressed at different camps he’s attended. He was named the QB MVP of the Showcase Football West Regional, as well as Co-MVP and accuracy challenge winner at the Under Armor Next camp in Los Angeles.

Grateful to be named MVP @ShowcaseBall!!! Thank you to Coach Keith and Coach E for the opportunity! @coachkeith_1k @qbeacademy pic.twitter.com/MFQnYAQVou — Enoch Watson (@Enoch_Watson1) February 26, 2023

Watson will be playing his senior year at American Leadership Academy in Queen Creek, Arizona. ALA has a much more balanced offensive scheme throwing the ball over 300 times last season.

It is the perfect scheme to take Watson’s game to the next level.

“I feel like I haven’t got close to what I can do”, Watson said. When asked if he expects to showcase himself more as a passer, “100%. It’s going to be a great year!”

Another benefit of playing at ALA next season is the opportunity to be coached by two of BYU’s all time great quarterbacks. 1990 Heisman Trophy winner, Ty Detmer and BYU’s winningest QB, Max Hall are the teams head coach and offensive coordinator.

Congrats Enoch! Future is bright for the Cougs! https://t.co/1hsZpQNCGn — Max Hall (@mxrd15) June 12, 2023

Watson is taking advantage of the opportunity to be coached by two of the best to do it at BYU.

“It’s honestly really cool to see both of their perspectives on the game and to share their experiences at the Y.”

When asked if he had a favorite experience they told him about he said,

“Coach Hall showed us and talked to us about his 2008 UCLA game. It’s cool because he shows us the play by plays and explains what’s happening on the field.”

BYU fans will remember in that game Hall threw seven touchdowns leading the Cougars to a resounding 59-0 win over the Bruins.

When asked about his commitment decision he said,

“BYU is the spot man! There’s no better place to be coached. Coach Kalani and Coach Roderick have only been positive and very encouraging! Coach Roderick is one of the main reasons I committed. He has a rhyme and reason to everything! The offense is so organized and balanced. It picks defenses apart, but also has a lot of big plays down the field!”

Under Aaron Roderick’s offense, BYU has had two quarterbacks in the last three years selected in the NFL draft. This year the Cougars brought in another draft hopeful from the transfer portal in Kedon Slovis. It is easy to see why the BYU offense with Roderick at the helm is an attractive destination for QB recruits.

Another reason BYU is a desirable school to play at for Watson is the chance to play with his brother. Pierson Watson, Enoch’s older brother, was a linebacker recruit in BYU’s 2023 class.

“For anyone, to get the chance to play with their brother at the next level, it’s just awesome”, Watson said on being teammates with Pierson. He continued, “We have been teammates with each other our whole lives, there was no need to change that now!”

Pierson Watson is currently serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Argentina. Enoch also plans to serve a two year mission for the church, as well.

Watson is the fifth commit in BYU’s 2024 class. He is the first offensive recruit to join the class.

You can watch highlight’s of Watson below.