4-Star Tight End Ryner Swanson Commits To BYU

BYU received a big time commitment out of Laguna Beach, California with 4-star tight end Ryner Swanson announcing he is committed to the Cougars.

Ryner is the seventh commitment for the 2024 recruiting class and the first four-star prospect. Ryner chose BYU over offers from Texas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Florida, Ole Miss, Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, Utah, and several others. Ryner committed to BYU after beginning his official visit Monday. He visited Oregon and Texas last week.

Ryner is rated as a top 20 tight end in the 2024 class. He already has a college ready body at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and is very fluid for his size. He projects as an every down tight end that can both block and catch the ball. With his combination of size and speed he is a matchup nightmare to opposing defenses. He’s coming off a junior season where he had 83 receptions for 952 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Ryner has publicly said he plans to graduate early and enroll in January in time for Spring Ball, play a season in 2024, then head out on his LDS mission after the 2024 season. With Isaac Rex likely gone after this season, Ryner could get early playing time with incoming 2023 freshman Jackson Bowers.

You can watch highlights of Swanson below.