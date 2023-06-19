BYU Basketball Recruiting Notebook, 6/19

I live in the Seattle area and it’s not often I get to see BYU targets in person, but I had the chance to see two 2024 guys over the weekend. Bellevue College (WA) held an event with over 100 teams, and Corner Canyon HS (UT) and Hillcrest HS (ID) were two teams participating. That pitted 2024 BYU commit Isaac Davis vs target Brody Kozlowski. Mark Pope and Kahil Fennell were both in attendance, highlighting BYU’s focus for both of these players.

Watching Hillcrest-Corner Canyon at Bellevue College (WA)— BYU commit Isaac Davis vs Brody Kozlowski. Davis had an assist, steal, and breakaway dunk in the first 20 seconds. pic.twitter.com/PPL7KIRoE5 — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) June 17, 2023

Davis was impressive in Hillcrest’s 70-56 win. At 6-foot-7, Davis has college a college-ready body and his athleticism is high end. Although the physical traits are apparent, Davis’ passing ability is what really stands out. Whether in transition, on the low block, or facilitating the offense in the high post or from the three-point line, Davis has impressive vision and instincts to put his teammates in position to score. He can shoot from all three-levels and his athleticism is P6 caliber, but Davis’ passing is what can make him a special player when you combine that with his measurables. He has a tendency to take some plays off and will need to be coached up in that area, but he should be an immediate impact player year one for BYU.

Kozlowski isn’t the athlete that Davis is, but he has a lot of Zac Seljaas in him. He has similar size and can hit the three ball. He has a strong build and has rebounded exceptionally well during the AAU cycle. BYU has offered Kozlowski and he should be on campus quite a bit this summer playing pickup with BYU’s current guys.

I’m not sure BYU can take all three non-mission frontcourt guys they’ve offered in the 2024 class — Isaac Davis, Malick Diallo, and Brody Kozlowski — but I think they get at least two of the three. Having three frontcourt true freshman is a lot, particularly in the Big 12 where unless you’re a 5-star or high-end 4-star guy, you probably won’t have much on an impact right away. BYU could have a glut of frontcourt players next year with Fouss, Atiki, Khalifa, the potential last 2023 guy, and even Noah Waterman if he receives a medical redshirt. BYU definitely needs to prioritize these talented 2024 players, but I’m curious if they push to add all three or just two.

Other 2024 targets such as Brooks Bahr (offer) and Jaxon Johnson (no offer yet) are expected to be mission first guys. Collin Chandler will be a true freshman in 2024 when he joins.

2023 Roster

BYU has one scholarship to fill for the upcoming season. Below are some guys I’m watching.

Petras Padegimas

Petras completed his official visit to BYU Friday morning and he told me it went great. His mom was on the visit with him. I wrote about him more in-depth last week if you want to learn more about him.

Petras visited Dayton right after, and as of this weekend, those were the only two visits he is planning to take. Other schools are trying to enter the mix, so we’ll see if Petras decides to visit anywhere else. The 6-foot-8 Lithuanian forward is a former UCF signee would add front court depth at the four spot right away and could easily turn into a starter in future years. The honor code is always a wild card, especially with non-LDS high school players that could stick at BYU for four years, but I like where BYU stands. Petras has a path to playing time and fills a hole for BYU. I expect Petras to announce his decision this week unless he decides on other last-minute visits.

Other Potential targets

Yaak Yaak — He is off the board. Some injury concerns.

Ibrahim Sacko — Sacko has BYU in his final 4 along with Oregon, Xavier, and Georgia Tech, but there are some eligibility concerns here. His english test scores could keep him out of BYU, so I don’t think Sacko winds up at BYU.

Chandler Lawson, Memphis — The 6-foot-7 forward entered the portal Monday as a grad transfer. Lawson has one year left and averaged 5 points and 4.5 boards at Memphis last season as starter. Lawson doesn’t put up big numbers, but he can play the four and brings defense and rebounding. BYU has already reached out.

Memphis F Chandler Lawson (@chandlerlawson0 ) has received interest from the following schools since hitting the transfer portal, per source:



- Cal

- St. Louis

- DePaul

- Santa Barbara

- BYU

- Arkansas

- South Carolina



Potentially a Big 10 school too… @DavisMoseley pic.twitter.com/MUm9cCR2Ch — Hitmen Hoops Media (@HitmenHoops) June 19, 2023

Others — There are a few other international players I’m keeping tabs on that BYU has been in touch with. I’ll start to consider them more seriously if Petras commits elsewhere.