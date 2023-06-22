Petras Padegimas Recaps BYU Visit, Recruitment

BYU has one scholarship left to fill for the 2023 class, and a top target is Lithuanian Forward Petras Padegimas. The 6-foot-8 forward finished his BYU visit last Friday and visited Dayton right after. Petras updated me on his BYU visit and overall recruitment.

“The BYU visit went great, one of the highlights was the Marriott Center. I like the campus and nature around it, the people and fanbase are great too. My relationship with players and the coaching staff is really good. I have taken a visit to Dayton as well and I don’t have one preferred school as of now, I should announce my decision by July 1st.”

Petras told me that as of Thursday (6/22) morning he has no other visits planned.

Other schools continue to reach out to Petras, so another visit may not be off the table. Boston College and Xavier are two schools I’m keeping an eye on.

Petras signed with UCF last November, but requested a release from his National Letter of Intent in late May. He really came onto the recruiting scene last summer due to his performance in the U17 FIBA World Cup. During the tournament, Petras averaged 10.3 points, 6.3 boards, and 1.4 assists on 43% shooting from the field and 35% from three. His athleticism, ability to put the ball on the floor, and catch-and-shoot skill put him on the radar of college and pro scouts.

Petras can play the three or four spots, but I project as more of a four if he were to choose BYU. BYU needs additional front court depth, and Petras could contribute right away. His catch and-shoot-ability and overall athleticism can get him on the floor in year one wherever he ends up.

BYU has other players they are keeping tabs on to potentially fill the last scholarship spot, but Petras is the main guy I’m watching now. If he chooses elsewhere then I’ll watch some of those other guys more closely.

You can watch highlights of Petras below.