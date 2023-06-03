Oregon LB Transfer Harrison Taggart Commits to BYU

BYU added another impact transfer as Oregon linebacker announced his commitment to BYU Saturday evening.

A member of the 2022 recruiting class, the Corner Canyon HS product (Draper, Utah) was a 4-star recruit and top 5 player in the state of Utah. Out of HS Taggart had offers from Oregon, USC, Utah, Louisville, UCLA, Nebraska, Virginia, Duke, Indiana, Vanderbilt, Cal, and several others.

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 216 pounds by Oregon, Taggart appeared in three games in his lone season for the Ducks, making him eligible for a redshirt. Taggart will be a redshirt freshman this upcoming season and has four years of eligibility remaining. He joins Utah State transfer AJ Vongphachanh as the second transfer linebacker to commit to BYU.

A true sideline-to-sideline linebacker, speed is one of Taggart’s greatest strengths. He ran track in high school and clocked a 10.7 100-meter dash time. Taggart was a 2020 MaxPreps first team All-American as a junior, totaling 140 tackles, 5 sacks, and 10 TFLs. He followed that up his senior season with 97 tackles and 12 TFLs.

Taggart is a new age hybrid linebacker that will be asked to play in space in the passing game and contain the run. For comparison, Max Tooley is listed by BYU as 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds.

Taggart should be an immediate contributor and joins a linebacker room that includes Tooley, Vongphachanh, Ben Bywater, Chaz Ah You, and several other young players.

You can watch highlights of Taggart below.