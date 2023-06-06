4-Star 2024 Tight End Ryner Swanson Set to Visit BYU

BYU will have one its top 2024 targets on campus next week as 4-star tight end Ryner Swanson will visit BYU next Monday for an official visit, per Orange Bloods. Ryner just completed a visit to Texas and told Orange Bloods he will also visit Oregon this coming Saturday. Ryner released a top 5 last month with BYU in it.

Ryner told Orange Bloods that BYU was the school in the lead before his Texas visit.

“Coach Sark put a good presentation in front of me. That really got me thinking. BYU was honestly in the lead before this visit, but it’s pretty clear that Texas has my vote right now. It’s really serious right now.”

Ryner is from Laguna Beach, California and rated as a top 20 right end in the 2024 class. Ryner already has a college ready body at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds and is fluid for his size. He is LDS and plans to serve a mission. He told On3 that he plans to graduate early and enroll before going on a mission.

“I’m going to graduate early this January, so I’m taking some extra classes,” Ryner told On3. “I’ll be at college this January and do spring ball, do summer, do fall camp, then next January I’ll be on my mission for two years.”