BYU Hoops Makes Top 4 for 2023 Forward Ibrahim Sacko

BYU made the final cut for one of its 2023 targets as forward Ibrahim Sacko included BYU in his final four with Oregon, Fresno State, and UC Riverside.

Sources tell me that Ibrahim should take a visit to BYU next week.

A 6-foot-6, 222 pounds wing originally from Guinea, Sacko went to Canada last year to prep at J Addison Ontario, Canada.

Sacko is an athletic wing that brings positional versatility and defense. He is one of the best high school players in Canada and was invited to participate in the exclusive Nike Hoops summit this spring with some of the best high school players in the 2023 class. He measured at 6-feet-5.5 inches with a wingspan at nearly 7-foot-1 and a standing reach of 8-foot-7.

Sacko in a lot of ways will be asked to replace a lot of what Gideon George did last year. I don’t think Sacko would have a big offensive impact early on, but he has the length and athleticism to make an impact defensively and guard multiple positions. He should also translate to a good positional rebounder, which is something BYU really needs. Sacko on tape shows the ability to get to the rim and shoot the ball, I think that would take at least a year though to showcase in the Big 12. BYU doesn’t have much length on the perimeter outside of Jaxson Robinson, so Sacko would help physically against the long wings BYU will see. His length should also allow him to play the four in smaller lineups. Sacko will be a true freshman next season.

BYU has one scholarship to fill for the upcoming season. Sacko is one of about 4 international players I’m keeping on for the last spot. I also expect an eastern European forward to visit BYU soon.

You can watch highlights of Ibrahim below. He holds offers from Oregon, Arizona State, and others.