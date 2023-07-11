2024 Forward Jaxon Johnson Talks BYU Offer

BYU continues to offer top local talent in the 2024 class. The latest was Alta HS forward Jaxson Johnson, who tweeted about his BYU offer Tuesday.

Blessed to have received an offer from Brigham Young University! Thank you to Coach Pope and the entire staff for the opportunity! #GoCougs @UtahProspects @AltaHawksBBall pic.twitter.com/p0hJ7cecBq — Jaxon Johnson (@JaxonJohnson_13) July 11, 2023

The 6-foot-8 Johnson is rated as a 3-star prospect and the #126 rated recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247 Sports. He has offers from USC, Stanford, Utah State, Nevada and others. Jaxon received the USC and BYU offers this week after a huge weekend at an AAU Tournament last weekend where he won MVP honors in front of several coaches.

2024 could be an all-time class for BYU — Isaac Davis has committed, and BYU has also offered Malick Diallo, Brody Kozlowski, and Brooks Bahr. Each player except Brooks is on the Utah Prospects AAU team. All are top 175 recruits and have BYU among their top schools. I’ll write more about the 2024 class later this week, this article is focused on Jaxon.

Below is what Jaxon told me about the BYU offer and his recruitment.

“Obviously being a LDS kid and growing up in the state of Utah, the BYU offer means so much! I’m so grateful for the opportunity! Monday night coach pope called me and after a good talk he offered me. I have a great relationship with the coaches. They have been recruiting me since freshman/sophomore year. I have a amazing relationship with coach Fueger and am starting to build good relationships with the rest of the staff. I don’t have any official visits planned yet but I’m planning on taking one to USC and hopefully some others. I haven’t talked much about an official with BYU, but I would love to visit BYU! All the schools that have offered me (Utah State, BYU, Stanford, USC, Nevada, Weber State, UCSD) have all been great throughout my recruiting process. I love all their programs, and I will definitely take into consideration all those schools! My recruitment is wide open so taking the time to find the right fit between those schools is what is most important to me at this time. I do plan on serving a mission so I wouldn’t play until the 2026 year.”

Jaxon would be a great addition to BYU. He plays the 3 and 4 spots, but I project him as a 4 at the next level. He is a great shooter and can put the ball on the floor. He won’t join his next program until after his mission, but he has all the potential to be a top player for BYU in the Big 12.