BYU Football Adds Utah State LB Transfer Sione Moa

BYU released a 2023 roster at the start of Big 12 media days, and one new name on there is Utah State transfer Sione Moa. Moa entered the transfer portal back in December. Sione told me he’s been enrolled at BYU since summer term started.

A member of the 2019 recruiting class, Moa was a 3-star prospect according to 247 sports and a top 25 recruit in the state of Utah. After serving a mission in Jamacia, Moa redshirted at Utah State in 2021 and played in 10 games at linebacker last season. Moa finished the season with 12 tackles and 1 sack. His best game came against Wyoming where he recorded 4 tackles and 1 sack. He also had 3 tackles versus Alabama.

Sione is the older brother of BYU defensive end Aisea Moa, who was a 4-star recruit in the 2022 class and redshirted last season.

BYU hasn’t announced anything about Sione, suggesting he may be on the roster as a walk-on. Linebacker is shaping up to be a solid position group for the Cougars. BYU returns Max Tooley, Ben Bywater, and Chaz Ah You and added transfers Harrison Taggart and AJ Vongphachanh. Sione will be a redshirt sophomore this coming season and will look to compete for playing time in the two deep and on special teams in a crowded linebacker room.

You can watch highlights of Sione below.