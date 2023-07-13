BYU Basketball 2024 Recruiting Big Board 1.0

BYU still has one scholarship to fill for the 2023 class, but the rising seniors in the 2024 class are a top priority for BYU’s coaching staff. BYU has one commitment in the class and has offered four other players.

The 2024 class could be an all-time class for BYU. All 5 players are top 175 recruits nationally and have BYU high atop their list. BYU may not get each guy, but I suspect they will land multiple players. Something to note is that four of the five all play together on the Utah Prospects AAU team. Brooks Bahr is from Texas and plays there, but he knows many of the other players already.

Collin Chandler also joins the team for the 2024 season, so 2024 could bring an influx of young talent. Some of these guys are expected to go on missions out of high school, which I highlight below.

I talked to each uncommitted player this week to get an update on their recruitment. Rankings below are from 247 Sports

Committed

Isaac Davis — 6-foot-7 Forward; 3-Star, #112 player in class

Davis is rated 3 stars by 247 and 4 stars by Rivals. Regardless, he is a talented player that should make an immediate impact for BYU in 2024. Davis is an elite athlete with upside to be a foundational piece for BYU. His athleticism is apparent, but his passing is what I think can make Isaac special. Isaac has the vision to find open teammates while leading a fast break or operating the offense from the low or high-post. He also has range out to the three-point line. He likely won’t start as a freshman, but Isaac has star potential for BYU. He is expected to join the team in 2024 after graduating high school.

BYU Offers, Uncommitted

Outside of Davis, BYU has offered 4 players in the class — Brody Kozlowski, Malick Diallo, Brooks Bahr, and Jaxon Johnson. Jaxon and Brooks told me they are expecting to serve missions right out of high school. Malick is not LDS and Brody is expected to enroll in college after high school.

Brooks Bahr — 6-foot-4 Combo Guard; 3-Star, #120 player in class

Brooks has had a fantastic summer that has seen him rack up P6 offers. In addition to BYU, he holds offers from Wake Forest, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Utah, Nebraska, Utah State, Harvard, Yale, and several others.

When I talked to Brooks back in early June, he told me BYU was a dream school of his growing up. His dad also played football for BYU. Brooks has already taken multiple unofficial visits to BYU.

Earlier this week, Brooks told me he’ll take his official visits during the fall partly so he can catch the football atmosphere at each school. I expect BYU to be one of the schools he visits.

Bahr is a lefty guard who excels at getting to the rim and finding open teammates. He can hit the three ball at a high clip, but I really like his ability to create space and angles driving to the hoop. I project him as a multi-year starter for BYU if he were to come and a piece BYU would build around. He is planning to serve a mission after high school.

Malick Diallo — 6-foot-9 Forward/Center; 3-Star, #124 player in class

BYU was Malick’s first offer way back in 2021. Since then, he has also compiled offers from Cal, LSU, Washington State, VCU, Utah State, Loyola-Chicago, and several others. Diallo has been to several BYU games and is close with Fouss and Atiki. Malick and Fouss are both from Mali.

BYU has been recruiting Malick as hard as anyone, and Pope even went to Madagascar last summer to watch Diallo in the Africa FIBA U18 championships. Malick is a versatile big man that can guard on switches and protect the rim. He is good in PNR action and can run the floor. He also has shown the ability to hit the three ball.

Malick has already taken an official visit to Loyola-Chicago, and told me he plans to take official visits to Cal, VCU, BYU, Weber state, and possibly others.

Brody Kozlowski — 6-foot-7 Forward; 3-Star, #161 player in class

Brody is rated a 3-Star prospect by 247’s own ratings, but is rated a 4-star recruit by 247’s composite, Rivals, and ESPN. Brody is a knockdown shooter and strong rebounder. His passing sometimes gets overlooked, but he has a knack for finding open guys from multiple spots on the floor. Brody has offers from BYU, Cal, San Diego State, Washington State, Loyola-Chicago, Utah State, VCU, UNLV, Harvard, Yale, and several others.

I see a lot of Zac Seljaas in Brody and Dalton Nixon, although he is a much better rebounder than Seljaas was in high school. I see a lot of the “glue guy” work that those two did so well during their time in Provo and is vital to a successful team. Brody likely projects more as a four at the next level. He’ll be a really successful player at whatever school he chooses.

Brody’s mom is BYUtv analyst and former hoops player Kristen Kozlowski. His dad, Travis, played football at BYU and his great-uncle, Glen, is one of the greatest receivers in BYU history.

Brody has already taken an official to Loyola-Chicago and told me that he his finalizing his other official dates now. He already has a date set for his BYU official visit.

Jaxon Johnson — 6-foot-8 Forward; 3-Star, #126 player in class

BYU offered Jaxon earlier this week after a he had a spectacular showing at an AAU event in South Carolina. I talked to Jaxon earlier this week if you want to get more of his thoughts on the BYU offer there. USC, BYU, Cal, and Utah all offered Jaxon this week.

Jaxon is a knockdown shooter who also has good defensive instincts. He can play the three or four spots, although I project him as a more of a stretch four at the college level.

Jaxon is planning to serve a mission right after high school, so he doesn’t conflict with the other front court players Isaac, Brody, and Malick.

Others to Watch

I’m not sure BYU will offer anymore 2024 guys. Scholarships will be tight for 2024, so BYU can’t add too many non-mission guys.

Jeremiah Johnson — Guard, Wasatch Academy

Johnson is a top 150 recruit in the 2024 class and has been in touch with BYU for awhile now. I know BYU likes him a lot, but BYU probably doesn’t have a realistic chance even if they did offer. He is from out of state and is recruiting is picking up steam.

Dayton Forsythe — Guard, Oklahoma

BYU has recruited Dayton at various levels for awhile now. He is not LDS to my knowledge. The 3-star guard has offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Wake Forest, Villanova, and others. With Collin coming back from his mission next summer and other guards on the roster with multiple years of eligibility left, I don’t think BYU pulls the trigger on an offer.