BYU Adds SUU Tight End Transfer Mata’ava Ta’ase to Roster

BYU released an updated roster last week, and one new name on there was Utah State LB transfer Sione Moa. Another transfer BYU added is SUU tight end Mata’ava Ta’ase, who entered the transfer portal back in December.

Thankyou Southern Utah for everything! I am grateful to all my past coaches for giving me an opportunity to get my education and play this sport I love! With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 2 years available. pic.twitter.com/vHUD2zNr0Z — Mata'ava Ta'ase (@tav_taase) December 5, 2022

The 6-foot-3, 255 pounds junior has spent the last 3 seasons at SUU. Last season he caught 19 passes for 214 yards and 2 TDs. Ta’ase is presumably a walk-on since BYU never announced his signing. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Ta’ase was a 2-star WR recruit in the 2016 class (not a typo!) and enrolled in Junior College following his mission. He hails from the same high school as current BYU tight end Jackson Bowers.

Ta’ase is one of nine tight ends on the roster and won’t be expected to contribute much, but he is an experienced college player whose size could get him in for blocking situations. You can see from his highlights below that SUU utilized his blocking abilities.

His younger brother Malaki was a 3-star defensive lineman in the 2022 class and had offers from Utah State and Nevada. He’s currently serving a mission in Ghana and decommited from Nevada before his mission.

You can watch highlights from Mata’ava below.