BYU Player Ratings in Madden 24

Madden 24 comes out next month, and Madden has released player ratings on their website. We look at all the BYU players in the game. Free Agents aren’t listed on the site, so players like Kyle Van Noy aren’t available yet.

Quarterback

Zach Wilson — 69 OVR

Now the New York Jets backup QB, Zach’s throw power rating of 93 is still top 10 in the game.

Taysom Hill — 69 OVR

The swiss army knife is listed as a QB but is one of the most unique players in the game. He leads all QBs in stiff arm and trucking rating and has a 79 catch rating.

Jaren Hall — 57 OVR

Jaren makes his Madden debut with a 57 OVR ratings. His 85 speed and 85 change of direction ratings are his best attributes.

Running Back

Jamaal Williams — 85 OVR

Now a member of the New Orleans Saints, Jamaal has an impressive 85 rating after a career year. His 97 carry rating is second best in the game and his truck rating is top 10 for all running backs.

Tyler Allgeier — 78 OVR

One of the best rookies in the NFL last year, Allgeier made a big jump in the madden ratings. His 90 break tackle rating is 7th best among running backs.

Ty’Son Williams — 67 OVR

Wide Receiver

Puka Nacua — 67 OVR

Dax Milne — 67 OVR

Tight End

Matt Bushman — 62 OVR

Offensive Line

Brady Christensen — 73 OVR

Carolina’s starting left guard, Christensen’s highest attribute is his 91 injury rating.

Blake Freeland — 69 OVR

A left tackle his last years at BYU, Blake is on the right side in madden. His 87 jump rating is tops among all offensive linemen.

James Empey — 60 OVR

Defensive Line

Khyiris Tonga — 71 OVR

Linebacker

Fred Warner — 96 OVR

One of the best players in the NFL, Fred is the highest rated linebacker in the game.

Sione Takitaki — 76 OVR

Kyle Van Noy — Not rated yet

Still a free agent, Kyle Van Noy isn’t in the rankings database yet.

Cornerback

Michael Davis — 80 OVR

Davis has had a nice NFL career and comes in with a very solid 80 rating.

Chris Wilcox — 64 OVR

Safety

Zayne Anderson — 62 OVR

Daniel Sorensen — not rated

Not on any team, the former Saint is in the same boat as Van Noy.