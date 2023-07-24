Jamaal Williams Cracks NFL Top 100 List

After a career year in 2022, Jamaal Williams was recognized by his NFL peers. The NFL began its annual NFL Top 100 list on Monday, and Jamaal Williams was voted at number 95, the first time he has made the list.

The list, which has run every year since 2011, is an offseason poll voted on by current NFL players.

Williams is coming off a year where he had career highs of 1,066 rushing yards and 17 rushing TDs. The 17 rushing touchdowns led all NFL running backs and trailed only Jalen Hurts’ 18. Jamaal signed a 3 year, 12 million dollar deal with the New Orleans Saints this offseason to reunite with former BYU teammate Taysom Hill. He’ll share backfield carries with Alvin Kamara and should split many goal line carries with Taysom. Jamaal continues to rep BYU, as shown by this tweet from BYU Football’s official account.

Players 91-100 were released today, and Fred Warner is sure to be near the top of the list. He was recently rated as the top linebacker in Madden 24.