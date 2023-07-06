BYU Picked to Finish 11th in Big 12 Preseason Football Poll

The Big 12 released its preseason poll Thursday and BYU was picked to finish 11th out 14 teams going into its inaugural Big 12 season. Below is the full poll.

1. Texas (41)

2. Kansas State (14)

3. Oklahoma (4)

4. Texas Tech (4)

5. TCU (3)

6. Baylor

7. Oklahoma State (1)

8. UCF

9. Kansas

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Houston

13. Cincinnati

14. West Virginia

BYU will play 4 of the top 5 teams this coming season. The 4 teams BYU won’t play are Kansas State (2), Baylor (6), UCF (8), and Houston (12).

BYU kicks off the season September 2 versus Sam Houston and its Big 12 opener is September 23 at Kansas. Jayhawks QB Jalon Daniels was named Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year.

The preseason All Big-12 team was released Wednesday and offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia was the lone BYU participant selected.

Big 12 media days are July 12-13 in Arlington, Texas.