Reviewing the 9 Big 12 Bowl Tie-ins

Bowl tie-ins and placement was one of the downsides for BYU in independence, but they’ll have access to better bowl games as part of the Big 12.

The Big 12 has 9 bowl tie-ins, one of those being a NY6 bowl. The Big 12 traditionally gets an automatic spot in the Sugar Bowl versus the SEC, but with that being a semifinal this year, the Big 12 champ will get a spot in the Fiesta, Peach, or Cotton bowl (if the champion does not make the 4-team CFP).

Below are the 2023 Big 12 non-NY6 bowl tie-ins.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix vs a Big 10 foe seems like it could be a popular spot for BYU over the coming years. BYU has a large alumni base in Arizona and would drive ticket sales versus a Big 10 opponent. Wisconsin beat Oklahoma State in that bowl game last year.

The Independence Bowl was BYU’s 2023 tie-in as an independent, and the Big 12 absorbed that tie-in with BYU’s move to the conference.

The Big 12’s bowl affiliations could change after OU and Texas leave, but for 2023 there are 9 spots for the Big 12 if there are that many bowl eligible teams. If there are more bowl eligible teams, Big 12 teams would take other spots that other conferences can’t fill. Three P5 conferences had 14 teams last year. The SEC had 11 bowl eligible teams and the ACC and Big 10 each had 9.