3-Star 2024 QB Noah Lugo Commits to BYU

BYU landed a 2024 QB as 3-Star Noah Lugo announced his commitment to BYU Sunday afternoon.

Noah had been committed to UTSA until decommitting recently. Noah also had offers from Indiana, North Texas, Tulsa, Kent State, Yale, Army, and several others. The 6-foot-2 QB preps in Haslet, Texas and was offered by BYU a couple months ago.

Noah’s offer list doesn’t jump off the page, but Aaron Roderick has shown a track record with QB development and likes the tools he sees from Noah. Looking at Noah’s film, he has similarities in his game to Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall. Noah runs track, and his running ability is apparent on film. He can make plays off script throw on the run — something that is a staple in BYU’s offense — and has the speed to pick up yards in the running game. Lugo may not be a world class sprinter, but he definitely has plus speed to make plays outside of the pocket. Noah’s combination of arm talent and athleticism make him a very intriguing fit in BYU’s offense.

Enoch Watson is another 2024 QB commit for BYU in this class, but is expected to serve a mission out of high school. Lugo will join BYU in 2024.

You can watch highlights of Noah below. The first play is very Zach Wilson and Jaren Hall esque with his ability to escape the pocket, keep his eyes downfield, and fire the ball on target nearly 50 yards down the field.