BYU Names Nate Austin Director of Basketball Operations

BYU added a familiar name to the staff, as Nate Austin was named director of basketball operations. He replaces Bobby Horodyski, who was at BYU for each of Pope’s four seasons in Provo before taking an assistant gig at Queens University.

What exactly does the director of basketball ops do? Below is how BYU described the director of basketball operations in the job posting.

The Men’s Basketball Director of Operations is responsible for the day-to-day logistics and communication of the men’s basketball team. The Director of Operations works to ensure there is a seamless flow in travel, practice, equipment, and game day operations. This role is also mandated to adhere to all department and university policies and procedures, as well as the rules, regulations, bylaws, and interpretations of the NCAA.

Director of ops is often a first step people do to get their foot in the coaching door. BYU assistants Nick Robinson, Kahil Fennell, and Cody Fueger all were director of ops earlier in their coaching careers. The DOBO is not allowed to recruit, but they handle the logistics of the team and help in coaching and game planning.

Nate Austin was at BYU for 5 seasons from 2011-2016. He was a grad assistant at BYU for two seasons, one under Dave Rose and his second season coinciding with Mark Pope’s first year in Provo. He was the head basketball coach at Grantsville High School before taking this job. Austin’s familiarity with Pope will help ease the transition for him and helped him get this job.

The DOBO may not move the needle much, but Austin was a grinder at BYU and that trait will serve him well coaching. Thinking long term, I’m glad a BYU guy is getting in the coaching pool. 10-15 years from now, Austin could work his way up the coaching ladder and be a coaching candidate for BYU.