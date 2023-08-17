BYU Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

BYU men’s basketball released its 13-game non-conference schedule Wednesday morning. Below is the full schedule. BYU has one true road game (at Utah), 3 neutral site games, and 9 games in Provo. Every opponent is D1.

11/6 — Houston Christian (Home)

11/10 — San Diego State (Home)

11/15 — SE Louisiana (Home)

11/18 — Morgan State (Home)

11/23 — Arizona State (Neutral, Vegas Showdown

11/24 — NC State or Vanderbilt (Neutral, Vegas Showdown)

12/1 — vs Fresno State (SLC)

12/5 — Evansville (Home)

12/9 — at Utah (Road)

12/13 — Denver

12/16 — Georgia State (Home)

12/22 — Bellarmine (Home)

12/30 — Wyoming (Home)

San Diego State, the two games in Vegas, and Utah should all provide Quad one or quad two opportunities and give BYU enough punch in its non-conference schedule heading into Big 12 play. Wyoming is an interesting one. The Cowboys are coming off a 9-22 season, but had made the NCAA Tournament the year prior.

My thoughts — BYU will need likely need to go at least 11-2 in the non-conference if they want to put themselves in a position to make a run at an at-large bid heading into Big 12 play. If BYU can split the 4 aforementioned non-league games and win the rest, that will be a solid non-conference performance. In order to put themselves on the bubble, BYU will need to shoot for a 11-2 non-conference record and 7-11 Big 12 record to put themselves in the conversation on Selection Sunday. West Virginia and Oklahoma State had that same record last year — Oklahoma State was in the first four out, and West Virginia was a 9 seed with a superior non-league schedule.

That is a tall task, but is likely the road ahead if BYU wants a shot to make the tournament.